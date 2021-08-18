Certified Refurbished Bosch Outlet at eBay: Up to 60% off
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Bosch Outlet at eBay
up to 60% off

Pick up the power tools you've been looking for and save. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • See the individual product pages for shipping information. (Many items ship for free.)
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 18V 6-1/2" Circular Saw Kit for $111.99 (low by $105).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register