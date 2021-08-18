Certified Refurbished Bosch Outlet at eBay: Up to 60% off

New
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- See the individual product pages for shipping information. (Many items ship for free.)
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 18V 6-1/2" Circular Saw Kit for $111.99 (low by $105).
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool (No Battery)
$20
free shipping
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
Amazon · 49 mins ago
Teccpo 396-Piece Rotary Tool Accessory Kit
$19 $39
free shipping
Take $19 off by applying coupon code "ZBQM9GNN". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HIdalgo via Amazon.
- At this price in Green only.
Features
- compatible with most rotary tools
- Model: PMAK01H
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ryobi 18V One+ Li-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries & Charger
$129 $208
free shipping
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Ace Hardware
Up to $80 off for Ace Rewards members
free shipping
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
eBay · 6 days ago
Caravan Canopy Domain 20x10-Ft. Carport Sidewalls
$51 $220
free shipping
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
eBay · 6 days ago
Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set
$9.95 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
Features
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
eBay · 2 wks ago
Rear Bumper Protector Guard
$28 $80
free shipping
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
Features
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
eBay · 1 mo ago
Ion Snap Cam 1.5" Wearable Video Camera
$13
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
Features
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
