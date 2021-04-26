New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Bosch Outlet Tools at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping

Save on over 40 tools including drill/divers, reciprocating saws, laser levels, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Bosch 12V Max 3/8" Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99 ($134 less than new).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Electronics eBay Bosch
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register