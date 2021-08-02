Certified Refurbished Back-to-School Tech and Home Goods at eBay: Up to 50% off + Extra 15% off
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Back-to-School Tech and Home Goods at eBay
Up to 50% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping

It includes over 100 items, including headsets for $20 after the coupon, security cameras from $21, portable speakers from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured are the Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset for $69.99 ($60 low).
  • Select marked items get an extra 15% off via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING".
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events eBay
Refurbished Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register