Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" to get it for $22 less than other retailers charge for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- schedule up to 7x a week
- automatically docks and recharges
- iAdapt navigation
- multi-surface brushes
It's $120 under list price and tied with Amazon's Prime Day price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa
- multi-floor cleaning
- 3 stage cleaning
- Model: R692020
- UPC: 885155015495
It's $30 under our October mention, $130 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition and back by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
Save $100 on this refurb model in "like-new" condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Irobot via eBay.
- Includes 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
That's a low by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "2Y5UWAEL" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus Tech US via Amazon.
- 5600Pa suction
- reuseable and washable filter
- 6,000mAh battery
- Model: CRXCQA2-01
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
You'd pay at least $12 more from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, mini saw, ratchet driver, bits, electrical tape, and more
- Model: 80454
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Sign In or Register