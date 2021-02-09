New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$158 $300
free shipping

You'd pay $97 more for a new model at Kohl's. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this price.
  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Alexa compatibility
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • edge-sweeping brush
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Robot Vacuums eBay iRobot
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register