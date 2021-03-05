New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$153 $300
free shipping

It's a $5 drop from our last month's mention, $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING" to get this deal.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
Features
  • Alexa compatibility
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • edge-sweeping brush
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING"
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Robot Vacuums eBay iRobot
Refurbished Staff Pick Smart Home Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register