eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$127 $150
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" cuts it to $26 less than last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $158 below a new one elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Alexa compatibility
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • edge-sweeping brush
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
