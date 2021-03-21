That's $328 less than buying a new one directly from Dell. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Published 1 hr ago
Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL2" to save $200 off select laptops priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Save $577 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SCXR-485
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell O120CESB Acoustic Electric Guitar for $129.99 (a low by $50).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $10 under our January mention, $418 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply code "SAVE17" to drop the price and save $202. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's $192 less than buying a new one directly from Dell. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
