Save on over 300 certified refurbished items, including drills, drivers, leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 56V 13" Cordless String Trimmer for $118.15 ($112 off).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
-
Expires 4/30/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $47.49 (via "PICKCR5", refurb low by 18)
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
That's the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The price drops in cart.
- In Grey Three/Silver Metallic.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- In Carbon/Core Black.
- The price drops in cart.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Sign In or Register