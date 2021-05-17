Worx Powershare 2x20V 17" Lawn Mower + GT 20V 12" Trimmer for $270 in cart
Certified Refurb Worx Powershare 2x20V 17" Lawn Mower + GT 20V 12" Trimmer
$270 in cart $400
free shipping

That's $130 off list and about what you'd pay elsewhere for just the tools with no batteries or charging dock. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $186 more for two batteries and a dual-station charging dock elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes two WA3578 20V 4.0ah batteries; one WA3884 dual charger; collection bag; and mulch plug
