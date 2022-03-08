Coupon code "REFURB15" yields extra savings on a variety of refurbished tools that come with a 2-year warranty, including garden tools, pressure washers, saws, drills, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $152.74 ($27 under last week's mention and the best we could find now by $46).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
