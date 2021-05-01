Certified Refurb Worx Outlet at eBay: up to 50% off + extra 15% off most items

Use coupon "PICKCR4MOM" to take an extra 15% off most items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 1,600-PSI Pressure Washer for $118.99 via "PICKCR4MOM" ($50 less than a new one.)
Expires 5/3/2021
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
That's around $2 less than you'd pay for a similar pack of #6 Torx wood screws elsewhere (shipped). Buy Now at Amazon
- zinc-plated
- Model: 014973458911
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "WSKZ4KNK" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gulin via Amazon.
- brushless motor
- 18+1 position clutch
- built-in LED light
- lithium-ion battery
- 2 speeds
Clubs in this sale start at just $34. Shop Now at eBay
- The majority of these are in pre-owned condition, but some are in "new outlet" condition, meaning they could have been floor samples or demo clubs. Refer to the club condition guide on the product page for more information.
- Sold by Callaway Golf via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
