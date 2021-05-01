Certified Refurb Worx Outlet at eBay: up to 50% off + extra 15% off most items
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off + extra 15% off most items

Use coupon "PICKCR4MOM" to take an extra 15% off most items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These are certified refurbished items, backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 1,600-PSI Pressure Washer for $118.99 via "PICKCR4MOM" ($50 less than a new one.)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register