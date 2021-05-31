Certified Refurb Worx 20V Cordless Blower for $59

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $59.49. That's $3 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- sold by Worx via eBay
- rechargable 20V 2.0 MaxLithium battery
- includes wide nozzle, dust brush, detail brush, & accessory bag
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's $8 undere the the best price we could find for a new one. Most stores charge $106 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- pivoting head that converts it from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- integrated dust/debris blower
- Model: WX55L
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $16 under our mention of a new unit in November and get it $72 less than buying it new directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- rotary tool and wood burning/soldering tool attachments
- digital temperature control from 400°-900° F
- Model: WX988L
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- high pressure
- hose reel
- accessory slots and integrated cord-wrap
- metal frame
- Model: WG604
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Coupon code "CZISTPYV" drops it to $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in D900.
- Sold by BOSHUNE via Amazon.
- includes 20V 2.0Ah Lithium battery, charger, wrench, & screwdriver
- variable speed trigger
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's the best shipped price we could find by $9. (It's $5 under any offer you'd have to pick up, and that's at Tractor Supply.) Buy Now at eBay
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
It's $11 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Model: WA4094
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (It's also $6 under our September mention of a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
