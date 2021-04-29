New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurb Wolfgang Puck 2-Piece Pie & Pastry Maker
$21 $29
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $21.24. That's a buck less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay
Features
  • 4.3" x 1.8" reservoir
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Wolfgang Puck Appliances
Refurbished Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register