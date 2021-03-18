New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Up to 50% off + extra 20% off $75
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to save an extra 20% off orders of $75 or more on already discounted vacuums. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuum for $231.99 after coupon (low by $168).
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Tacklife 5-Gallon Ash Canister Vacuum Cleaner
$42 $60
free shipping
Coupon code "MXAOP8AL" takes $18 off for the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- heat-resistant extension tube
- 800W motor
- detachable and washable filters
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 day ago
Dyson at Bed Bath & Beyond
up to $100 off
free shipping w/ $39
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Amazon · 42 mins ago
Aposen Lightweight Cordless 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$68 $150
free shipping
Use coupon code "5568H10S" to save $82. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Blue.
- Sold by Aposen US via Amazon.
Features
- 18Kpa suction
- 200W brushless motor
- 270° flexible floor brush
- 2.5 hours use on a full charge
- Model: H10S
Amazon · 2 days ago
Aposen 5-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum
$54 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "S46EM5OC" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aposen Tech via Amazon.
- Expected back in-stock on March 24, but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- 16Kpa suction
- brushless motor
- detachable battery
- 400ml large dust cup
- Model: A16S
eBay · 4 days ago
ASICS Men's Upcourt 2 Shoes
$20 $65
free shipping
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
eBay · 2 days ago
Barton 63-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box
$80 $300
free shipping
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by durapowers via eBay
Features
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
eBay · 4 days ago
Rockville 1,000W Home Theater Receiver w/ Bluetooth
$135 $299
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
Features
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
eBay · 3 days ago
Certified Refurb Power Tools at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
