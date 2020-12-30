Shop like-new tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX Li-Ion 5-Tool Premium Combo Kit for $426.99 ($1,003 off).
- Certified refurbished items come in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items while bagging freebies valued up to $199. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
This beats our October mention since that required pickup, it's a current low by $7, and most charge $40 or more.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 120 minutes of steam
- proofs bread
- 47-oz water reservoir
- includes wire rack, baking pan, broiling rack, crumb tray, and drip tray
- Model: CSO-300
