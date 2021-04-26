New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Tools at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping

Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $47.49 (via "PICKCR5", refurb low by 18)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register