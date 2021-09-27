Save on over 120 items, including headphones, laptops, desktops, monitors, cell phones, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Select items may qualify for extra coupon or in-cart discounts, which will be advertised on the product pages above the image.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook R 13 MediaTek M8173C 13.3" Laptop for $189.99 (low by $128 for new model).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Save on over a thousand items for men, women, and kids. Men's socks start from $7, kids' clothes from $9, men's t-shirts from $13, women's shorts from $18, women's leggings from $23, men's hoodies from $25, women's shoes from $35, men's sneakers from $45, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add to cart to see the discount.
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $101 less than a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
