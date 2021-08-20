Certified Refurb Tech Sale at eBay: Up to 40% off
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Tech Sale at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping

Save on over 160 items, including headphones, laptops, desktops, monitors, cell phones, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by various sellers via eBay.
  • Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 ($78 less than new pair).
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Select items may qualify for extra coupon or in-cart discounts, which will be advertised on the product pages above the image.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Computers eBay
Refurbished Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register