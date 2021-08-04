TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $187
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack
$187 $220
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $63, after applying coupon code "B2SCRSAVING". Need more? The starting price decreases by 10% as you add more to cart. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • WiFi 6 speeds up to 3GBps
  • up to 7,000 sq. ft. coverage
  • connects up to 150 devices
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Wireless Networking eBay TP-Link
Refurbished Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register