Coupon code "REFURB15" drops it to $51 under the price we saw in August; it's $84 less than a new model costs at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 3GBps
- up to 7,000 sq. ft. coverage
- connects up to 150 devices
That is $21 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4 high-performance antennas
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- Model: AX3000
That's $20 under our mention from last June and the best price we could find today by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 external antennas
- 3 bands at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, & 5 GHz
- 802.11ac wireless
- speeds up to 6579Mb/s
- 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, 1 bps WAN/LAN port, 3 Gigabit LAN ports, and 2 USB ports
- Model: Archer AX90
It's $26 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 fixed external antennas
- USB 2.0 Type-A port
- 1,750 Mb/s
- Model: ARCHER A7
It's the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 2,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 20+ wireless devices
- tri band Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2 Gbps
- Model: MR8300
- UPC: 745883768837
It's back at its best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 1500 sq. ft.
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
- 2 Ethernet ports
That's $120 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
- It's backed by a 90-day Amazon renewed guarantee
- 4 x 1G ports an a 2.5/5G Ethernet port
- 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- Model: RAX120-100NAS
That's within $10 of our Prime Day mention! Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- covers up to 2,200-square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 smart outlets
- 2 USB ports
- works with Alexa Echo & Google Home
- Model: KP303
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 PoE+ ports
- plug and play
- metal case
- Model: TL-SG1005P
That's $5 under what you'd pay at Best Buy and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- E26 base
- dimmable
- no hub required
- 2700K soft white
- Kasa Smart app control
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: KL50
It's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 3 USB ports
- 6 outlets
- Model: HS300
