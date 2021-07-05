TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Gigabit Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-Pack for $190
eBay · 16 mins ago
Certified Refurb TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Gigabit Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-Pack
$190 $273
free shipping

That's $34 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most major retailers charge around $250. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Blue Box Sales via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • covers up to 5,800 sq. ft.
  • parental control
  • works with Alexa
