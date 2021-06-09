TP-Link Deco W2400 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 2-Pack for $54
eBay
Certified Refurb TP-Link Deco W2400 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 2-Pack
$54 $60
free shipping

That's $25 under the best price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TP-Link Official via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • covers up to 3,000-sq. ft.
  • works with TP Deco app
  • switches bands based on traffic congestion
  • 2 Ethernet ports
