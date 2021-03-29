New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Certified Refurb TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac WiFi System 2-Pack
$90 $190
free shipping

Coupon code "PAYLESSCR" makes this $15 under what you'd pay for a new system. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by blueboxsales via Amazon.
Features
  • creates a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 sq. ft.
  • connect 100+ devices at the same time
  • app-guided setup process
  • Model: Deco M5
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Networking eBay TP-Link
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register