Coupon code "PAYLESSCR" makes this $15 under what you'd pay for a new system. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by blueboxsales via Amazon.
- creates a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 sq. ft.
- connect 100+ devices at the same time
- app-guided setup process
- Model: Deco M5
It's best price we've seen an a low today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1. 5 GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10/100/1000Mbps on each port
- Model: LS1005G
It's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- AC1200 dual band wireless
- 4 gigabit LAN ports
- MU MIMO technology
- 4 external & 1 internal antenna
- Model: Archer A6
That's $15 under list. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 2.4GHz and 5Ghz WiFi bands
- up to 1,200MB/s transfer rate
- smart indicator lights
- Model: RE300
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Ethernet ports
- supports WPA2 wireless security protocols
- includes guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN, & more
- Model: SRS60-100NAS
That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, and it's the best price we've seen for new or refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Available in White.
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
It's the best price we could find by $3, although most stores charge at least $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
That's a great price considering many used models cost more and its at least $25 below what you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is branded for AT&T, but an unlock code is provided that will allow this device to work with any GSM SIM card.
- 2.4" touchscreen
- download speeds up to 600mbps
- Android
- 3,000mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use
- Model: MF985
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 16 color zones
- Model: KL430
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- 3 smart outlets
- 2 USB ports
- works with Alexa Echo & Google Home
- Model: KP303
That's the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
This is the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote access via the Kasa Smart app
- adjustable brightness
- fade on / off options
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- Model: HS220P3
Sign In or Register