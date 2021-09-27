Save on DVR security systems, thermal sensing cameras, floodlight cameras, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Swann via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Swann 4K Thermal Sensing Dome IP Security Camera for $97.99 ($15 under the best price we could find for a new one).

Save up to $96 on watch cameras, security cameras, Smart clocks, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 (Home Depot charges $20 more).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Apply coupon code "GDCH6UVQ" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Juqinghong via Amazon.
- 2-channel
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- IP67 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "20GUPA1N" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- plug and play
- microSD card slot
Apply code "Q2238YTX" to save $20 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yadea Digital via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- night vision
- IP66 waterproof rating
- 130° wide angle view.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
