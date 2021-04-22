New
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 40 security cameras with prices as low as $39. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Swann via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Swann 1080p Security Camera 2-Pack for $182 ($18 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wyze Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera
$30
free shipping
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fulao Mini WiFi Spy Camera
$23 $46
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
Features
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Bundle
$52 $60
free shipping
Thats the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- connect up to 4 cameras to a single base station
- two 2,600mAh batteries
- PIR sensor that senses body heat
- IP65 weather resistant
- night vision
- Model: WVOD1B1
Amazon · 6 days ago
Anran 1080p Outdoor WiFi Security Camera
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CCTV6688" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by CCTV-System via Amazon.
- The 1920p version drops to $41.99 with the same code.
Features
- 2.4G WiFi
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- motion detection
- remote access
- email alerts
- 32GB SD card
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Model: N20W1425
