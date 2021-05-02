Certified Refurb Sun Joe Sale at eBay: up to 40% off + extra 15% off
Certified Refurb Sun Joe Sale at eBay
up to 40% off + extra 15% off
free shipping

Use coupon "PICKCR4MOM" to take an extra 15% off; it makes these garden tools cheaper than if you were to buy the refurbs directly through Sun Joe. Shop Now at eBay

  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to these items.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Sun Joe 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $84.15 (low for a refurb by $25.)
  • They're sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
