Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to save an extra 15% off a selection of 11 snow blowers, snow shovels, snow throwers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Snow Joe 10" 9-Amp Electric Snow Shovel for $59.49 ($21 less than new model elsewhere).
It's a buck under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best shipped price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
That's an $18 overnight drop and easily the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- kills and repels mosquitoes, biting files, and flying insects for up to 6 hours
- Model: 190095
Save on a variety of certified refurbished tools from Worx, Sun Joe, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Snow Joe 22" 15A Electric Snow Blower for $129 ($40 under the best price we could find for a new one).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Sign In or Register