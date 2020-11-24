New
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
$42 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCRTECH15" to drop it to $42.49. That's $47 less than the best we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
Features
  • up to 24 hours of use per charge
  • up to 5 hours of listening time after 10 minutes of charging
  • over-the-ear design microphone
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
