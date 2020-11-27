New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Jib XT Wireless Earbuds 3 Pack
$9 $45
free shipping

That's $36 less than buying three new pairs from Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty is included.
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
Features
  • 33-foot Bluetooth range
  • up to 6-hour battery life
  • splash resistant
  • in-line microphone and remote
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Skullcandy
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register