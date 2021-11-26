It's the lowest price we've seen and $32 less than the best deal we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- sweat, water, and dust resistant
- 3 sizes of ear gels
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black or Grey.
- 33-foot wireless range
- IP55 water resistance
- built-in Tile technology
- Model: S2IVW-N740
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Grey/Teal pictured).
- water-resistant
- noise-isolating fit
- 14 hours of battery life (4 hours in earbuds, 10 hours in charging case)
- Model: V2VYW-N299
That's $35 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon.
Update: The price has increased to $26.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by GreatValueSite via eBay.
- 50mm drivers
- adjustable headband
- 12 hours playtime on full charge
- backup cable with microphone and remote
- Model: S6HBGY
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
