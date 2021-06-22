Certified Refurb Sennheiser Headphones at eBay: up to 40% off + extra 15% off
Certified Refurb Sennheiser Headphones at eBay
up to 40% off + extra 15% off
Save an extra 15% on one of the biggest names in headphones via coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". Shop Now at eBay

  • These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • There is a $150 maximum discount, and the coupon can only be used once per account.
  • Pictured is the certified refurb Sennheiser RS 175 Bass Boost Surround Sound Wireless Headphone System for $152.11 after code ($82 less than new).
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
