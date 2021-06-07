Sennheiser HD 660S Open-Back Headphones for $350
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser HD 660S Open-Back Headphones
$350 $500
free shipping

That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 9 Hz to 41.5 KHz frequency response
  • 6.35 mm / 4.4 mm Pentaconn connector
  • 104 dB SPL
  • 9.8-foot cable
  • 150 ohms impedance
