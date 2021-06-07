Sennheiser HD 660S Open-Back Headphones for $350

That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9 Hz to 41.5 KHz frequency response
- 6.35 mm / 4.4 mm Pentaconn connector
- 104 dB SPL
- 9.8-foot cable
- 150 ohms impedance
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- frequency response of 22Hz to 195kHz
- range of up to 328 feet
- charging cradle
- Model: RS120 II
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In All Black.
- 18Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.0
- ear cup mounted controls
- up to 25 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: HD 4.50 SE
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TCL Direct-US via Amazon.
- 40mm drivers
- foam earpads
- built-in microphone
- built-in 600mAh battery
- active noise-cancellation
- up to 26 hours playback on a full charge
- Model: H720NC
It's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- carrying case
- 22 hours playback
- blocks external noise
- Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth
- Model: MRJ82LL/A
That's $36 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 36mm drivers
- 25Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- 100dB sensitivity
- 34 ohms impedance
- Model: SRH145
That's the best price we've seen at $10 under our May refurb mention, and a current low by $70 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
Sign In or Register