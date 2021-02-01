That's $76 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair via coupon code "PERFECTVDAY15". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- NoiseGard active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.0
- up to 19 hours of battery life
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Circuit City
- They're available in Black or White.
- volume control, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, reject call, pair mode, voice assistant, and equalizer preset
- 7 hours run-time
- 4 ear pad sizes
- Model: SEN508900
It's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- balance control for right/left volume adjustment
- selectable hearing boost presets & additional noise suppression mode
- includes headphones, transmitter, digital optical cable, analog audio cable, power supply, 4 adapters, & 2 rechargeable batteries
- Model: 508675
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's $535 off the list price, $15 below our mention two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- This seller has a 30-day return or exchange policy.
- A 2-year protection plan is available via Square Trade for an additional $38.99.
- 4.7" display
- A11 Bionic processor
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Adorama
- auto-tuning
- transmits even through walls
- connect to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- Model: 502011
