New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones
$63 $74
free shipping

That's $76 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair via coupon code "PERFECTVDAY15". Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
Features
  • NoiseGard active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • up to 19 hours of battery life
  • frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PERFECTVDAY15"
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sennheiser
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register