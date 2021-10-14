Shop a variety of Samsung phones and get a gift card worth up to $100. Shop Now at eBay
- Only phones sold by Samsung are eligible.
- The gift card will be emailed between November 1 and 5.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Published 22 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's a savings of $341 off what you'd pay for an unopened one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshippedelectronics via eBay.
- 12MP rear-facing camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAVZW
It's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
