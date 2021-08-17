Certified Refurb Samsung Products at eBay: Up to 50% off

Save on a selection of smart phones, watches, and earbuds. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured are the certified refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset for $70 ($20 less than a new pair).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for $2,519 (most charge $2,799 or more).
Save on men's shoes starting at $50, hand bags as low as $50, women's shoes beginning at $30, wallets from $40, and more. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- Above & Beyond Members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer for $49.95 ($25 under what most retailers charge).
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Desert Khaki only at this price.
- sold by botach via eBay
Save on top brands in apparel, computers, tools, watches, and more, including the discounts listed below. Shop Now at eBay
- Up to 60% off adidas, ASICS, New Balance, Hanes, and Bosch.
- Up to 50% off Worx, Bose, Samsung, and Makita.
- Up to 40% off Acer, Lenovo, and Champion.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
