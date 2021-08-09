Certified Refurb Samsung Products at eBay: Up to 50% off
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Samsung Products at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping

Save on a selection of smart phones, watches, and earbuds. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the certified refurb Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $180 ($300 new).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Electronics eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register