Certified Refurb Samsung Outlet at eBay: up to 50% off + 15% off

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to take an extra 15% off certified refurbished phones (from $255), smart watches (from $169.99), and headphones (from $59.49). Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm Smartwatch for $186.99 after code ($108 less than a new one).
Expires 8/8/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
