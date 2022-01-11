It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort inputs
- adjustable angle
Published 10 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Some stores charge as much as $350 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within
2 to 4 weeks1 to 2 months.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
That's $97 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 resolution
- 144 Hz refresh rate
- 1 ms response time
- DisplayPort & HDMI
- Model: LC27G54TQWNXZA-RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's $117 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 2 powered USB-C ports
- includes stand cover and screen protector
- compatible w/ Windows or MacOS devices
- Model: VG1655
- UPC: 766907007091
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "N1F20INC" for a savings of $63. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by INNOCN via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- mini HDMI and USB C ports
- 180° adjustable kickstand
- includes 2 USB-C cables, mini HDMI cable, 30W adapter, & cleaning cloth
Save an extra $50 or more when you add 5 items to cart, with laptops, tablets, desktops, video game accessories and consoles, monitors, and more on offer. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DiscountCentralOnline via eBay.
- voice activated
- USB 2.1A fast charging port
- connect via Bluetooth or AUX-IN
- Model: 36234LINKDRIVE
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Factoring in the free case, that's the best deal we could find by $58. Buy Now at Samsung
- Freestyle case automatically added at checkout and shipped separately.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 5W woofer
- optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle
- compatible w/ streaming apps & voice assistants (Alexa is built in)
- Model: SP-LSP3BLAXZA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this SSD in any condition. (It's $30 below the best price we could find for a new one now.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is available.
- up to 530MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77E500B/AM
