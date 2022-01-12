Save up to $90 off 17 internal solid state drives. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung 860 EVO 250GB Internal SSD for $32.99 ($17 off).
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $20 under our December mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this SSD in any condition. (It's $30 below the best price we could find for a new one now.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is available.
- up to 530MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77E500B/AM
That is the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 2400MB/s
- write speeds up to 1900MB/s
- includes SSD management software
- Model: CT500P2SSD8
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7200 RPM
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST2000DM008
Apply coupon code "93XSH28" to get this for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7000MBps
- write speeds up to 4100MBps
- PCI-Express 4.0 x4 interface
- Model: WDS500G1XHE
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Find the MacBook Pro you've been looking for and save some cash, too. Choose from 11 models and save up to $500 off list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro 10th-Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop for $1,299.99 ($500 off).
Save a wide selection of deals from top brands LG, Samsung, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Sign In or Register