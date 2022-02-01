Save $42 with coupon code "SAMSUNG15", making this the best price we could find for a refurb by $52, and $192 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto workout tracking
- real-time ECG monitoring
- advanced sleep / continuous SpO2 tracking
- water resistant to 164-feet
- touchscreen
- Android OS
That's the best price we've seen for it in any condition, and $61 less than Best Buy and Amazon charge. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
Choose from 10 options, with prices starting from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Apple AirPods Pro (2021) for $189.99 ($7 low).
On a budget? Check out the variety of refurb models available here at great savings. Outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty is included backed by Woot.
- Pictured is the Refurb Scratch & Dent Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone for $399 ($100 under new).
Get this price in Khaki, which is at least $50 less than what other colors cost. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.3'' AMOLED display (always on)
- 20-day battery life
- heart rate & sleep monitoring
- waterproof to 50 meters
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
Prices start at $50 less than Apple charges direct. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in 41mm, Midnight (pictured, low by $50) or Starlight.
- It's available in several other colors for $389.99, and in 45mm from $379.
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKMX3LL/A
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
That's $28 under our September mention, a price low by $1, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brewsbreaks via eBay.
- 4 foil promo cards that make up a single Pikachu V-Union
- 1 oversize card featuring Pikachu V-Union
- 1 helpful Supporter card featuring Professor Burnet
- 4 Pokemon TCG: Celebrations 4-card boosters
- 2 Pokemon TCG boosters
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Online code card
- Model: 290-80915
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
That's $62 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Sign In or Register