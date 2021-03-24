Shop a selection of 18 configurations with savings up to $905. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Razer Blade 15 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Laptop (Late 2019) for $1,292.49 ($358 off list).
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Save on 12 configurations, all priced under $700. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17z-ca200 Athlon Silver 17.3" Laptop for $369.99 ($60 off list).
It's $20 under our mention from December, $120 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Sign In or Register