Certified Refurb Power Tools at eBay: Up to 60% off

Save on brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Makita, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Bosch 13A 5" VS Paddle Angle Grinder for $85.99 ($43 less than new).
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
These are discounted to as little as a fifth of their list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Callway 2017 Epic Pro 7 Iron Steel 6.0 for $47.69 ($202 off)
Add five signs to your cart, and you'll get the cheapest two for free – it's a savings of at least $12. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
Sign In or Register