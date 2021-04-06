New
eBay · 40 mins ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit for $91.99 (low by $47).
- Most certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty. Check individual product pages for information.
Details
Comments
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Popoman 313-Piece Rotary Tool Bit Kit
$16 $29
free shipping
Coupon code "2LGAAMOM" drops the price to $4 under our mention from last week, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Born via Amazon.
Features
- 1/8" diameter shanks
- carrying case
- Model: PMAK01H
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 20V Max and XR Power Tools at Home Depot
up to $120 off 3 tools
free shipping
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Portable Power Source
$22 $27
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel Power Tools at Home Depot
Up to $150 off $499+
free shipping
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Buy Video Game Sale at eBay
Discounts on games, controllers, and accessories
free shipping w/ $35
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
eBay · 1 wk ago
Erupting Volcano Microwave Cleaner
$8.99 $12
free shipping
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
eBay · 19 hrs ago
Apple Sale at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $184.95 ($199+ for them new elsewhere)
eBay · 1 wk ago
Mesh Screen Privacy Tarp
$30 $64
free shipping
It's $34 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by APlus Choice via eBay.
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
Features
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Sign In or Register