Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $58.99 (low by $11)
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
That's a massive low as it costs $200 more at other stores. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- hammer drill
- circular saw
- orbital jigsaw
- benchtop functions
- worklight lantern diffuser
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Sign In or Register