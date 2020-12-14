New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Certified Refurb Philips at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping

Save on a range of coffee makers, airfryers, pasta makers, and more. Better still, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PURCHASECR15". (Eligible items will be marked on their product pages.) Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the certified refurb Philips Avance Collection Turbostar Digital Airfryer for $127.46 after coupon "PURCHASECR15" ($123 less than new).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register