Certified Refurb Philips Appliances at eBay: up to 70% off + extra 15% off
eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb Philips Appliances at eBay
up to 70% off + extra 15% off
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save an extra 15% off already discounted items, garnering prices starting from $34, and including items such as air fryers, grills, pasta makers, espresso machines, and more. Shop Now at eBay

  • Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
  • There is a $150 maximum discount, and the coupon can only be used once per account.
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Philips Viva Digital Plus Airfryer for $59.46 after coupon (low by $11 for refurb).
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
