It's $195 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- 30-degree magazine
- two (sequential and contact actuation) firing modes
- fires up to 750 nails per battery charge (battery sold separately)
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold separately are the battery and charger. This is the tool only.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 30-minute run time
- Model: 0880-20
That's slightly more than the next best price we could find for the kit, but the free tool (selected in-cart) is worth at least $70, so it's still a strong savings. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- brushless motor delivers up to 0-3,300 RPM
- 2 batteries
- charger
- carrying case
- belt clip
Add it to the cart for $50 off and the lowest price we found by $14. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- two M18 Redlithium CP2.0 batteries, multi-voltage charger, carrying case, and belt clip
- 1/2" metal ratcheting single sleeve chuck
- 18-volt brushless motor
- 500-in. lbs. torque
- Model: 2801-22CT
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for the best price we could find by $67. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- brushless motor
- 24-1/2" rip capacity
- rack and pinion fence system
- Model: 2736-20
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- corrosion resistant
- includes plastic carrying case
- Model: GY1643
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- brushless motor
- advanced overload protection
- Model: 2850-22CT
Most sellers charge over $80. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery from store. (It's free to sign up.)
- Buy this with a tubing cutter for a $19 promotional discount (listed on the page).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2" jaw capacity
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- M18 Fuel Chainsaw
- M18 Fuel Blower
- M18 12.0Ah Battery
- M18/M12 Rapid Charger
- dual-stud for improved bar and chain retention
- Model: 2727-21HDP
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Redlithium CP2.0 battery and charger
- 2-speeds
- includes case and two batteries
- Model: M18
Sign In or Register