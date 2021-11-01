It's the best price we could find by $358 in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $15 under last month's mention and an all-time low for this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
That's $11 below our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $44 under the best price we could find for a new one now.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day money-back guarantee applies.
- Prefer a 2-year Allstate warranty? Search "363351481369" to find it in Certified Refurbished condition for $63.
- Arm Cortex mtk8167 A53 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android 10.0
- built-in DVD player
- Model: SLTDVD1024
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
Apply coupon code "PREMIUMTABS" for the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T 2.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 11" 2K 2000x1200 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB UFS
- Bluetooth 5.1
- rear camera: 13-megapixel auto focus; front camera: 8-megapizel fixed focus
- Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake) OS
- Model: ZA940188US
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Save on over 50 deals, including laptops, mice, tablets, desktops, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Pictured is the Microsoft MS Precision Bluetooth Mouse for $59.99 (low by $16).
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register