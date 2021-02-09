New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Makita Tools at eBay
up to 50% off + extra 20% off
free shipping

Use code "PREZDAY20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted Makita power tools, including saws, drills, shop speakers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Certified Refurb Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) is pictured for $64 ($56 off).
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate and sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register